Rocchio has hit .380/.432/.658 with five homers, three steals and a 7:9 BB:K over his last 19 games for Double-A Akron.

He was struggling mightily before this recent stretch, as Rocchio's first 48 games of 2022 saw him hit just .205/.308/.313 with a 19.6 percent strikeout rate; he's nearly halved that during this hot streak, striking out at just a 10.1 percent clip. He struggled particularly badly for a while after returning from a concussion, so this could simply be a sign that he's gotten right physically over the last month.