Rocchio went 3-for-4 with a walk, one RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 10-2 rout of the Royals.

The 24-year-old notched his second three-hit performance of the season, with the first coming July 8 at Houston. Rocchio, who entered the season with a .213 career batting average, has been much improved at the plate since the All-Star break, hitting .272 (43-for-158) with three homers, four steals, 28 RBI and 16 runs scored across 48 contests. Overall, the Venezuelan is now slashing .236/.294/.342 with 40 RBI and 27 runs scored in 317 total plate appearances.