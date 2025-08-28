Rocchio batted second and went 0-for-5 in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Rays.

That's the highest spot in the order for Rocchio when he's been in a starting lineup. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt modified the order, which was without a resting Jose Ramirez, and also recognized the good work Rocchio has put in since his return to the majors July 1. He's slashed .269/.308/.406 with 25 RBI over 50 games since his recall. The Guardians rank last in the league with a .197 average out of the second spot in the batting order.