Rocchio will start at third base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the White Sox.

He'll stick in the lineup for a fourth straight game, with two starts coming at shortstop and two coming at third base. The Guardians haven't indicated whether Rocchio or Gabriel Arias will end up settling in as their everyday third baseman, but the team could have room for both players on the left side of the infield during the upcoming week if Jose Ramirez is suspended for throwing punches in Saturday's loss to the White Sox. Major League Baseball has yet to rule on the matter, and Ramirez will be included in the lineup Sunday as Cleveland's designated hitter.