Rocchio is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Mariners.
Rocchio will get a routine day off after starting in each of the previous seven contests. Daniel Schneemann will cover shortstop for the Guardians in Rocchio's stead.
More News
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Pops homer Sunday•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Getting breather Saturday•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Cranks first career homer•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Sitting out Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Getting day off•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Riding pine Wednesday•