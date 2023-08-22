Rocchio is absent from the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the Dodgers.

Rocchio and Gabriel Arias have shared the shortstop job for the Guardians since the trade of Amed Rosario, and it will be Arias at the position for this one after Rocchio had started four of the previous five games there. The 22-year-old Rocchio has collected a .610 OPS over 18 games for Cleveland this season.