Rocchio isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.
After going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his last game, Rocchio will get a chance to regroup during the first half of Saturday's activities. Gabriel Arias will shift to shortstop as a result, opening up second base for Daniel Schneemann.
More News
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Returns to lineup•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Absent from Friday's lineup•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Getting night off•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: On base three times•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Not in lineup Wednesday•