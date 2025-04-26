Now Playing

Rocchio isn't in the lineup for the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Red Sox, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After going 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in his last game, Rocchio will get a chance to regroup during the first half of Saturday's activities. Gabriel Arias will shift to shortstop as a result, opening up second base for Daniel Schneemann.

