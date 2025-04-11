Rocchio went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Thursday's 6-1 win over the White Sox.

Rocchio returned to the lineup after a routine day off Wednesday and delivered his second multi-hit game of the season. He hasn't done much offensively, batting just .231 with two extra-base hits, two runs scored and three RBI (all in one game) across 36 plate appearances.