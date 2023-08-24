The Guardians optioned Rocchio to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Rocchio was recalled from Columbus on Aug. 2 and slashed .271/.308/.354 through 52 plate appearances during his latest stint in the majors. He'll be replaced on the active roster by Cam Gallagher (concussion), who returned from the 7-day injured list Thursday, but Rocchio could make a quick return to the majors once rosters expand in September.
