Double-A Akron placed Rocchio on its 7-day injured list Monday due to a concussion.
Rocchio presumably picked up the injury during his last game Sunday against Richmond, when he doubled in his lone at-bat before exiting the contest. The 21-year-old switch-hitting infielder isn't known to have a prior history of head injuries, so the Guardians should have some optimism that he'll be in store for an abbreviated absence. Before sustaining the concussion, Rocchio appeared in 25 games for Akron and slashed .236/.324/.393 with three home runs and two stolen bases.