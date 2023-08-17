Rocchio went 3-for-4 in Wednesday's 7-2 loss to the Reds.

Rocchio has multiple hits in three of his last seven games, though this was the first time he was in the lineup since Saturday. The shortstop is batting .288 with a .674 OPS, no home runs, four RBI, six runs scored and no stolen bases through 55 plate appearances. With Jose Tena optioned to Triple-A Columbus, Rocchio will compete with Gabriel Arias and Tyler Freeman for playing time at shortstop going forward.