The Guardians are expected to call up Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus prior to Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Cleveland's top hitting prospect, Rocchio has gotten off to a blazing start at Columbus, slashing .344/.414/.459 with seven extra-base hits (all doubles) and four stolen bases across 70 plate appearances so far this season. The Guardians haven't confirmed his promotion or announced any corresponding moves, but Rocchio is presumably in line to step in as the team's top option at shortstop while Amed Rosario (back) is on the mend from an injury. The extent of Rosario's injury may dictate how long Rocchio sticks with the big club, though if the 22-year-old switch-hitter excels in his first exposure to the majors, it's possible he sticks around in Cleveland for a longer period of time than anticipated.