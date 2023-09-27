Cleveland recalled Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.
Rocchio will start at shortstop and bat sixth Wednesday against the Reds as Gabriel Arias heads to an early shutdown because of a fractured wrist. Rocchio, 22, has flashed good speed this season at the Triple-A level but carries a rough .242/.271/.303 batting line with 22 strikeouts through his first 70 major-league plate appearances.
