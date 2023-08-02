Cleveland recalled Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old will jump right into the Guardians' starting lineup at third base Wednesday versus the Astros as Jose Ramirez serves as Cleveland's designated hitter. Rocchio is 3-for-14 with no extra-base hits so far at the major-league level, but he's registered a solid .291/.383/.417 batting line with three homers and 19 steals across 89 games this season in Triple-A. The Guardians have been leaning on Gabriel Arias as their primary option at shortstop since trading Amed Rosario to the Dodgers last week, but Rocchio could end up getting a look at that position while he's up with the big club.