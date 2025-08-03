Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Receiving Sunday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rocchio is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Rocchio will take a seat after he had started in each of the Guardians' previous 24 games while slashing .287/.330/.475 with one home run, 15 RBI and nine runs during that stretch. With Rocchio on the bench, Daniel Schneemann will fill in at second base.
