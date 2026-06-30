Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Remains in upper third of order

Rocchio batted second and went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Monday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Rocchio, who extended a hit streak to five games, has held his own since being promoted from ninth in the order to the upper third. He's hit safely in nine of the last 11 contests, going 14-for-47 (.298) with four doubles, two RBI, two steals and four runs scored during that stretch. While those aren't flashy numbers, the shortstop has helped the Guardians navigate their way without key regulars Angel Martinez (foot) and Jose Ramirez (hand). Chase DeLauter was also out for the last two weeks due to a rib injury but returned Sunday.