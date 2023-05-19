The Guardians optioned Rocchio to Triple-A Columbus on Friday, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
With Jose Ramirez returning from the bereavement list Friday, Rocchio will return to Triple-A to continue his development. The switch-hitting prospect went 2-for-10 at the plate in his first three major-league games and collected his first career RBI on Thursday. If he continues his .338/.396/.486 pace in Columbus, it's very possible Rocchio finds himself back in Cleveland before the end of the year.
More News
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Gets first MLB start•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Receiving promotion•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Headed back to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Call-up official•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Promotion on tap•
-
Guardians' Brayan Rocchio: Top prospect sent to minors•