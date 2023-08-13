Rocchio isn't in the Guardians' lineup Sunday against the Rays.
Rocchio is batting .304 (7-for-23) over his last seven games and will sit out Sunday's series finale after an 0-for-4 effort Saturday. Jose Tena will draw the start at shortstop instead and bat ninth, and Gabriel Arias will start at third base.
