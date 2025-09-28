Rocchio went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional RBI in Sunday's 9-8 extra-inning victory over Texas.

The Cleveland infielder played hero in this contest with a 380-foot, three-run blast to walk off the Rangers and clinch the division for his club. Rocchio concludes a relatively productive second half that saw him hit .257 (56-for-218) with four homers, six steals, 32 RBI and 23 runs scored across 66 games after the All-Star break. Overall, the 24-year-old slashed .233/.290/.340 with five homers, eight steals, 44 RBI and 34 runs scored across 383 total plate appearances this regular season.