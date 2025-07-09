Rocchio went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 extra-inning win over the Astros.

Rocchio connected for this first homer of the season in the fourth inning, which gave the Guardians a 6-1 lead. The shortstop initially hadn't done much since being recalled July 1 but has been prominent in two consecutive wins over Houston. He's gone 4-for-6 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI to start the series. Rocchio will continue to get the majority of starts at shortstop while Gabriel Arias (ankle) recovers on the 10-day injured list.