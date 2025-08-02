Kayfus went 0-for-4 with one RBI in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Twins.

Kayfus got the start in right field and earned his first major-league RBI on a groundout in the second inning. The 23-year-old looks to have a path to playing time in right field initially, but his performance will dictate if he's able to maintain an everyday role. Prior to his promotion, he batted .283 with an .893 OPS, 13 home runs, 43 RBI, 39 runs scored and two stolen bases over 68 games in his first taste of Triple-A action, so he looks more than ready to get an extended big-league audition.