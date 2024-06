The Guardians promoted Kayfus from High-A Lake County to Double-A Akron on Monday.

A third-round pick last summer, Kayfus has been unfazed by the competition at Single-A and High-A thus far during his professional career. After posting a .971 OPS in 17 games with Single-A Lynchburg in 2023, Kayfus was even more impressive with Lake County this season, slashing .338/.437/.578 while keeping his strikeout rate at a palatable 18 percent over 183 plate appearances.