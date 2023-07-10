The Guardians have selected Knapczyk with the 161st overall pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft.

A lefty-hitting shortstop from Louisville, Knapczyk slashed .331/.455/.408 with one home run and 19 steals in 212 plate appearances this spring. It's obviously a hit-over-power profile, and he had a career .444 OBP in college while hitting just three home runs in 143 games. Knapczyk will have a very small margin for error offensively, given his lack of notable pop, as his glove fits best at second base.