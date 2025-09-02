Fernandez was promoted from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Lynchburg on Aug. 28.

Fernandez passed his stateside debut with flying colors, slashing .333/.398/.558 with six home runs and 16 steals in 43 ACL games, and this run with the Hillcats to close the year will just be the cherry on top. The 18-year-old switch hitter's first two games at Single-A have come at shortstop, but he also saw double-digit games at third base and second base while playing at the complex. Like many young Guardians infield prospects before him, Fernandez is undersized (listed at 5-foot-9, 155 pounds) and seen as a hit-over-power prospect who could grow into sneaky power, so he exceeded expectations as a slugger this summer, albeit against weak rookie-level pitching.