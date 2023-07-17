Fry went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-5 loss to the Rangers.

Fry got a rare start behind the dish Sunday and made it count. He's found ways to get in the lineup elsewhere, primarily in right field and at first base when he's not catching. The versatile 27-year-old is forcing the issue with a strong .288/.351/.423 slash line, two homers, eight RBI, six runs scored and a double over 57 plate appearances. He's not guaranteed an everyday role, but he can provide a little pop off the bench.