Fry (face) agreed to a one-year, $1.38 million contract with the Guardians on Friday to avoid arbitration,Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Fry had a tough 2025 season, initially sidelined until the end of May while recovering from an elbow injury. His season ended in late September after being hit in the face by a pitch, though that isn't expected to affect his 2026 campaign. In between, Fry struggled to a .171/.229/.363 line across 157 plate appearances.