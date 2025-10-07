Guardians' David Fry: Nasal surgery scheduled
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fry will undergo surgery Tuesday to repair nasal fractures, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.
Fry suffered nasal and facial fractures when he was hit by a 99 mph fastball thrown by Tarik Skubal back on Sept. 24. He's expected to be fully recovered by early-to mid-November, so Fry should have a fairly typical offseason.
