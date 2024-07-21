Fry is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Padres.

After going 3-for-3 with a walk, two runs and an RBI in Friday's 7-0 win, Fry remained in the lineup at designated hitter in Saturday's 7-0 loss, finishing 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Though he was named a first-time All-Star and upholds an .860 OPS on the season, Fry is slashing just .130/.231/.130 over his last nine games and has started to lose out on regular playing time versus right-handed pitching. He'll be the odd man out of the lineup Sunday while Jose Ramirez gets a day out of the infield and serves as the Guardians' designated hitter.