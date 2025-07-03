The Guardians recalled Nikhazy from Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

Nikhazy was lit up during his lone MLB outing this season, giving up six runs on five hits and six walks in just three innings against the Red Sox on April 26. Since then, he's posted a 4.56 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 49.1 frames at Columbus. The 25-year-old southpaw has worked exclusively as a starter this year, but with Joey Cantillo already slated to start Thursday in place of Luis L. Ortiz (personal), Nikhazy could be ticketed for a bullpen role. Kolby Allard was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.