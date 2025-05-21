The Guardians recalled Nikhazy from Triple-A Columbus to serve as the 27th man for Wednesday's doubleheader with the Twins.

Nikhazy wasn't available for the resumption of Monday's suspended game earlier in the day, but he'll join the Guardians for Wednesday's scheduled contest before likely heading back to Triple-A. The southpaw will work out of the bullpen for Cleveland this time around after he previously made a spot start in his MLB debut back on April 26 versus the Red Sox.