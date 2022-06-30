Morgan (4-2) earned the win in Wednesday's 7-6, 10-inning victory over the Twins. He allowed three runs (two earned) on two hits and struck out two in one inning.

Morgan allowed three runs in the 10th inning, but the Guardians were able to bounce back and walk it off with a Josh Naylor blast. It appears regression has started to get to Morgan, who has allowed runs in each of his last three appearances, including two blown saves. He still has a strong 2.75 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 45:6 K:BB with six holds through 36 innings across 23 outings. The right-hander has worked his way into some setup work, but continued struggles could see him slip back into middle relief.