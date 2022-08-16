Morgan (4-3) took the loss in the second game of Monday's doubleheader versus the Tigers. He allowed two runs on two hits in one inning.

Morgan has allowed multiple runs in three of his five appearances in August, though Monday was the first time he took a negative result this month. The right-hander was very sharp for the first two months of the season, but he's surrendered 18 runs (17 earned) in his last 15.1 innings since June 21. Overall, he owns a 4.25 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 57:8 K:BB through 48.2 frames while adding 10 holds and four blown saves.