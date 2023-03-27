Arias (hand) is listed as an available reserve option for Monday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Arias hasn't played in any games since Friday after suffering a right hand contusion, but he looks like he could get the chance to see action in the Guardians' penultimate contest of the spring. Even if the Guardians stay away from him Monday, Arias should be able to play in Tuesday's spring finale versus the Diamondbacks, putting him on track to head into Opening Day at full strength. He's expected to serve as a utility man for Cleveland and likely won't be in line for steady at-bats so long as all of the Guardians' core infielders are healthy.