Arias went 1-for-4 with a homer in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics.
Arias tied the game at 2-2 with a solo blast off J.P. Sears. It's the first homer of the season for the 23-year-old, and he second of his young MLB career in 21 career games. Arias is expected to get regular playing time against left-handers, and should be eligible for multiple positions in the next couple of months.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Gets start at first base•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Gets first start of season•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Available for Monday's contest•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Exits with bruise on right hand•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Leaves Friday after HBP•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Likely to fill utility role•