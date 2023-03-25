Arias left Friday's Cactus League game after being hit near the end by a pitch, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Arias had a broken right-hand that sidelined him in 2022, and is expected to serve as a utility player all over the field for the Guardians in 2023. There should be an update on his status before Saturday's contest.
