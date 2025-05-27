Arias went 2-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored in Monday's 7-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Arias, who reached base safely in multiple plate appearances for the time in 11 games, has scuffled of late. He entered Monday with an .086 (3-for-35) average and one RBI over 10 games. Arias started the season at second base and moved to shortstop when Brayan Rocchio was sent down to the minors. None of the other middle infielders on the team are doing any better than Arias, so he should retain a near-everyday role.