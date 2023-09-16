Arias went 2-for-5 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 12-3 win over the Rangers.

Arias has picked up steady playing time in September, but he's batting just .231 (12-for-52) over 13 games this month. Most of his playing time is coming at shortstop, and it's a positive sign he's sticking in the lineup when the Guardians are at virtually full health. The infielder is essentially learning on the job at this point, given his .213/.282/.354 slash line with nine home runs, three steals, 21 RBI and 34 runs scored through 115 contests overall.