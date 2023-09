Arias went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and one run scored in Monday's 6-4 loss to the Royals.

Arias reached the double-digit home run milestone with a 394-foot solo shot in the fourth inning. He later added an additional RBI via a sacrifice fly in the sixth. Although the 23-year-old has cemented himself as the starting Cleveland shortstop, he has struggled at the dish this year. Arias has produced a .215/.281/.362 slash line over 117 games.