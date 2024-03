Arias was scratched from Sunday's Cactus League lineup versus the Reds due to an illness, Mandy Bell of MLB.comreports.

Arias is feeling under the weather and won't play as scheduled Sunday, but he should be back in action soon. The 24-year-old had a .627 OPS in 122 games last season and could being 2024 as Cleveland's primary shortstop, though he's not likely to have much security in that role.