Arias went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 8-3 win over Kansas City.

Making his first start since July 21, Arias tallied a pair of hits, snapping an 0-for-20 stretch that dated back to June 21, while logging his first stolen base of the year. The 23-year-old Arias is now slashing just .188/.295/.306 with four homers, 15 runs scored and six RBI across 166 plate appearances this season. While Arias hasn't provided much offensively, he should see an uptick in playing time following Amed Rosario's trade to the Dodgers.