Arias went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-6 victory over the Rays.

Arias singled in his first at-bat before adding a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to put the Guardians up 4-1. He's now racked up multiple hits in back-to-back games and in four of his last eight, adding five RBI over that latter stretch to go along with nine runs scored. On the downside, the utility man has also struck out 12 times over his last nine games while drawing only one walk.