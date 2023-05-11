Valera (wrist) was activated off the injured list Thursday at Triple-A Columbus, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports.
Valera missed the first six weeks of the Triple-A season due to lingering issues with his surgically-repaired right hand/wrist, but he's in the clear now to continue his ascent through the Guardians' system. The 22-year-old outfielder posted an .816 OPS with 24 home runs in 132 games last summer between Double-A and Triple-A. If his health cooperates, he could make his MLB debut at some point in 2023.
