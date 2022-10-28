Valera batted .221/.324/.448 with nine homers and a 22:45 BB:K across 42 games following his promotion to Triple-A Columbus.

Valera's full-season numbers look better -- he hit .250/.353/.463 with 24 homers in 132 games -- but his fairly high strikeout rate and inability to hit for average in the minors combine to offer some cause for concern. However, he did get bitten by the BABIP bug in Triple-A, so it's reasonable to consider that .221 average an outlier -- and it's also worth remembering that this was his age-21 campaign, so just reaching that level is impressive. Nonetheless, while Valera's power carries his profile, he hasn't posted a slugging percentage north of .500 since High-A. Valera remains a valuable prospect, but it wouldn't be surprising if it were to take him a few years to develop into a productive big leaguer.