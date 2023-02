The Guardians claimed Bilous off waivers from the White Sox on Thursday, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Bilous was designated for assignment by Chicago last week, and Cleveland had an open 40-man roster spot after trading outfielder Will Benson to the Reds on Wednesday evening. Bilous, 25, struggled to a 6.30 ERA and 131:79 K:BB in 105.2 innings last season between the Double-A and Triple-A levels. He's yet to pitch in a major-league game.