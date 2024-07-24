Noel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Tigers.

Noel went 0-for-4 over his first three games following the All-Star break. He snapped the brief slump with the first multi-hit effort of his big-league career, and both knocks went for extra bases. Noel's power has come through early -- he's at five homers and two doubles through 18 contests for the Guardians this year. The slugger has added eight RBI and six runs scored while slashing .256/.313/.651 over 48 plate appearances. He hasn't been strictly limited to a short-side platoon role, but he's yet to secure a regular spot in the lineup.