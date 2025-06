Single-A Lynchburg placed Garcia on its 7-day injured list May 31 due to an unspecified injury.

The 21-year-old righty hadn't pitched since May 15 before Lynchburg deactivated him two weeks later. Over his eight appearances (six starts) in the Carolina League this season, Garcia has turned in a 2.05 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 54:14 K:BB in 30.2 innings.