The Guardians recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Columbus on Sunday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old made Cleveland's Opening Day roster accumulated just five appearances in the big leagues before being demoted in early April. Rodriguez has raked for Columbus since being sent down with seven homers and a .324/.408/.494 slash line in 46 games, and he could start out in the small side of an outfield platoon with Lane Thomas (foot) and Will Brennan (forearm) on the injured list.