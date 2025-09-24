The Guardians recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Columbus on Wednesday.

Rodriguez takes the roster spot of David Fry, who was placed on the 10-day IL after sustaining facial fractures in Tuesday's win over the Tigers. Rodriguez has appeared in 28 games for Cleveland this season, slashing .167/.214/.303 with one home run, six RBI, five runs scored and a 4:22 BB:K across 70 trips to the plate.