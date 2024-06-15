Rodriguez was called up from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Rodriguez will return to the big-league roster after being sent down June 2, replacing Jose Ramirez with the team in Toronto after Ramirez was placed on the paternity list Saturday. Rodriguez was red-hot with Columbus since he was sent down, batting .413 with five home runs, 18 RBI and 12 runs scored over 46 at-bats in 10 contests.
