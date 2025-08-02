Guardians' Johnathan Rodriguez: Demoted to Columbus
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Guardians optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Rodriguez will end up back on the roster at Columbus following C.J. Kayfus' promotion from Triple-A. Rodriguez has slashed .324/.408/.494 in 46 games with the Clippers, and if he recaptures his swing upon returning to the minors, he may find himself back in Cleveland before the end of the year.
